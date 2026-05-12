U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team prepare an F-22 Raptor ahead of an aerial demonstration in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 10, 2026. The team’s maintainers ensure the aircraft is mission ready ahead of each demonstration, showcasing the professionalism, precision and teamwork behind the F-22 mission. Through aerial demonstrations and community outreach, the team inspires future generations while reinforcing public confidence in the U.S. Air Force’s ability to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006867
|VIRIN:
|260510-F-CC148-7762
|Filename:
|DOD_111703239
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Lauderdale Ground Show B-Roll, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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