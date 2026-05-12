Fort Lauderdale Ground Show B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006867" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team prepare an F-22 Raptor ahead of an aerial demonstration in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 10, 2026. The team’s maintainers ensure the aircraft is mission ready ahead of each demonstration, showcasing the professionalism, precision and teamwork behind the F-22 mission. Through aerial demonstrations and community outreach, the team inspires future generations while reinforcing public confidence in the U.S. Air Force’s ability to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)