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    Fort Lauderdale Ground Show B-Roll

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    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team prepare an F-22 Raptor ahead of an aerial demonstration in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 10, 2026. The team’s maintainers ensure the aircraft is mission ready ahead of each demonstration, showcasing the professionalism, precision and teamwork behind the F-22 mission. Through aerial demonstrations and community outreach, the team inspires future generations while reinforcing public confidence in the U.S. Air Force’s ability to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006867
    VIRIN: 260510-F-CC148-7762
    Filename: DOD_111703239
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Lauderdale Ground Show B-Roll, by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Avionics
    Fort Lauderdale
    Fort Lauderdale Air Show
    crew chief
    Airshow
    recruit

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