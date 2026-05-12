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    2nd Lt. Arthur Perry III Judge Advocate Interview

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    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Arthur Perry III, student judge advocate, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, speaks about the Judge Advocate Program and the opportunities it provides on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., May 7, 2026. The Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division offers a unique program where lawyers serve as both practicing attorneys and unrestricted line officers, often leading Marines and advising commanders on legal issues. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1006848
    VIRIN: 260507-M-AK947-1001
    Filename: DOD_111703032
    Length: 00:07:02
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

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    MCRC, officer, recruiting, JAD, JAG, SJA

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