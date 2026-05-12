2nd Lt. Arthur Perry III Judge Advocate Interview

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Arthur Perry III, student judge advocate, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, speaks about the Judge Advocate Program and the opportunities it provides on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., May 7, 2026. The Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division offers a unique program where lawyers serve as both practicing attorneys and unrestricted line officers, often leading Marines and advising commanders on legal issues. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1006848
|VIRIN:
|260507-M-AK947-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111703032
|Length:
|00:07:02
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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