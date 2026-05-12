2nd Lt. Arthur Perry III Judge Advocate Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006848" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Arthur Perry III, student judge advocate, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, speaks about the Judge Advocate Program and the opportunities it provides on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., May 7, 2026. The Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division offers a unique program where lawyers serve as both practicing attorneys and unrestricted line officers, often leading Marines and advising commanders on legal issues. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)