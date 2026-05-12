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    CFAY Water Line Repair Town Hall

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    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 13, 2026) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka held a CFAY Water Line Repair Town Hall Wednesday, May 13, 2026 in the Community Readiness Center's Area Orientation Brief / Intercultural Relations (AOB/ICR) Classroom. The Town Hall discussed community impacts expected during a scheduled water line repair at the installation's Carney Gate and how leadership intends to mitigate some of the issues. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 20:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006751
    VIRIN: 260513-N-WS494-1001
    Filename: DOD_111701700
    Length: 00:40:11
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, CFAY Water Line Repair Town Hall, by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    improvements
    Town Hall

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