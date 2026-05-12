FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 13, 2026) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka held a CFAY Water Line Repair Town Hall Wednesday, May 13, 2026 in the Community Readiness Center's Area Orientation Brief / Intercultural Relations (AOB/ICR) Classroom. The Town Hall discussed community impacts expected during a scheduled water line repair at the installation's Carney Gate and how leadership intends to mitigate some of the issues. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 20:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006751
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-WS494-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111701700
|Length:
|00:40:11
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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