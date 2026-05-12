video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006751" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 13, 2026) -- Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka held a CFAY Water Line Repair Town Hall Wednesday, May 13, 2026 in the Community Readiness Center's Area Orientation Brief / Intercultural Relations (AOB/ICR) Classroom. The Town Hall discussed community impacts expected during a scheduled water line repair at the installation's Carney Gate and how leadership intends to mitigate some of the issues. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)