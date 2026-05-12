The Air Force Medical Service is restructuring to advance Airmen and Guardians' health and readiness. AFMEDCOM TLDR provides information from Air Force Medical Service leadership about what medics on the ground need to know about the Air Force Medical Command. In Episode Four, Chief Master Sgt. James Woods, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps, highlights the crucial role of enlisted medics in the AFMEDCOM structure. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006661
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-WY218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111699873
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFMEDCOM TLDR - Episode Four: Enlisted Support, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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