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    Snacks with Saacks - Episode 07 with MG James D. Turinetti IV

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    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    As we celebrate CECOM’s 45th birthday this month, Mr. Nicholaus Saacks sits down with a very special guest: Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV, CECOM Commanding General and APG Senior Commander!

    Watch the full episode as they discuss the future of the CECOM mission, how the command is evolving to support the US Army’s Continuous Transformation, and the critical importance of workforce-driven innovation.

    Along with these leadership insights, they share personal stories covering overseas culinary adventures, all while choosing their favorite flavor of Cheez-Its.

    Join us in celebrating 45 years of supporting the Warfighter!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006565
    VIRIN: 260501-A-EZ484-3690
    Filename: DOD_111697721
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Snacks with Saacks - Episode 07 with MG James D. Turinetti IV, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army; AMC; CECOM

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