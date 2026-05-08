Snacks with Saacks - Episode 07 with MG James D. Turinetti IV

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006565" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As we celebrate CECOM’s 45th birthday this month, Mr. Nicholaus Saacks sits down with a very special guest: Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV, CECOM Commanding General and APG Senior Commander!



Watch the full episode as they discuss the future of the CECOM mission, how the command is evolving to support the US Army’s Continuous Transformation, and the critical importance of workforce-driven innovation.



Along with these leadership insights, they share personal stories covering overseas culinary adventures, all while choosing their favorite flavor of Cheez-Its.



Join us in celebrating 45 years of supporting the Warfighter!