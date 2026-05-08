Snacks with Saacks - Episode 07 with MG James D. Turinetti IV

As we celebrate CECOM’s 45th birthday this month, Mr. Nicholaus Saacks sits down with a very special guest: Maj. Gen. James D. Turinetti IV, CECOM Commanding General and APG Senior Commander!
Watch the full episode as they discuss the future of the CECOM mission, how the command is evolving to support the US Army’s Continuous Transformation, and the critical importance of workforce-driven innovation.
Along with these leadership insights, they share personal stories covering overseas culinary adventures, all while choosing their favorite flavor of Cheez-Its.
Join us in celebrating 45 years of supporting the Warfighter!
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006565
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-EZ484-3690
|Filename:
|DOD_111697721
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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