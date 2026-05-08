2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion Land Integrated Training Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006542" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conduct an introductory class on amphibious combat vehicles with Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd MARDIV, during a Land Integrated Training Package on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 27, 2026. The ACV integration training provides Marines with the knowledge and skills required to safely execute amphibious operations in any clime and place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)