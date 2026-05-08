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    2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion Land Integrated Training Package

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conduct an introductory class on amphibious combat vehicles with Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd MARDIV, during a Land Integrated Training Package on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 27, 2026. The ACV integration training provides Marines with the knowledge and skills required to safely execute amphibious operations in any clime and place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 09:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006542
    VIRIN: 260427-M-LW008-1001
    Filename: DOD_111697110
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion Land Integrated Training Package, by Cpl Noelia Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMCnews, ACV, 2ndMARDIV, AABN, Land and Sea, v18

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