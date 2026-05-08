2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion Land Integrated Training Package

U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conduct an introductory class on amphibious combat vehicles with Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd MARDIV, during a Land Integrated Training Package on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 27, 2026. The ACV integration training provides Marines with the knowledge and skills required to safely execute amphibious operations in any clime and place. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noelia Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 09:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006542
|VIRIN:
|260427-M-LW008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111697110
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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