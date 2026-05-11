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    Dominating the Spectrum

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    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Christopher Nwagbara 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence & Spectrum Warfare

    Through advanced Electromagnetic Warfare capabilities like TLS Manpack and the Spectrum Situational Awareness System, Soldiers are detecting threats, protecting the force and Preserving Independence as we celebrate Freedom 250.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006484
    VIRIN: 260501-O-LS242-9139
    Filename: DOD_111695724
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dominating the Spectrum, by Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    freedom 250
    Electromagetic Warfare

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