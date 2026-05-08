Various scenes from avionics, sheet metal, manufacturing, NDI, pneudraulics, and engine workers from Fleet Readiness Center Southeast.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 10:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006424
|VIRIN:
|260510-N-TE555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111694532
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast facility broll, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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