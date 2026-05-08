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    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast facility broll

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    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    Various scenes from avionics, sheet metal, manufacturing, NDI, pneudraulics, and engine workers from Fleet Readiness Center Southeast.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006424
    VIRIN: 260510-N-TE555-1001
    Filename: DOD_111694532
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast facility broll, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    navair
    FRCSE
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    Aviation Maintainance
    Navy

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