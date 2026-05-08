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    Future USS Cleveland Arrives in Cleveland Ahead of Commissioning

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    CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmin Aquino 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 9, 2026) – The future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) arrives in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2026, ahead of its commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006318
    VIRIN: 260509-N-FS061-4002
    PIN: 26050930
    Filename: DOD_111692515
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: CLEVELAND, US

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    This work, Future USS Cleveland Arrives in Cleveland Ahead of Commissioning, by PO3 Jasmin Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Navy
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)
    Commissioing ceremony

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