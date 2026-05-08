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    Region II Best Warrior Competition 2026 Day 3 Introduction (social media reel)

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    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindiwe Henry 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Metzger, Command Sergeant Major, Maryland Army National Guard, introduces day three of the Region II Best Warrior Competition hosted by West Virginia National Guard, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 6, 2026. Finalists from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia participate in the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 4-7, 2026. The annual competition tests participants on a range of warrior tasks, including physical fitness, marksmanship, and land navigation, to identify the top Soldier and noncommissioned officer who will advance to the National Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Nation Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lindiwe Henry).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 23:35
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1006288
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-RM409-2001
    Filename: DOD_111692108
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    MDARNG
    BWC
    Best Warrior Competition
    National Guard
    R2BWC26

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