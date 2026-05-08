Region II Best Warrior Competition 2026 Day 3 Introduction (social media reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006288" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Metzger, Command Sergeant Major, Maryland Army National Guard, introduces day three of the Region II Best Warrior Competition hosted by West Virginia National Guard, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 6, 2026. Finalists from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia participate in the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, May 4-7, 2026. The annual competition tests participants on a range of warrior tasks, including physical fitness, marksmanship, and land navigation, to identify the top Soldier and noncommissioned officer who will advance to the National Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Nation Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lindiwe Henry).