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    B-Roll: Marine Corps Aviation Association Awards 2026

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines across 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing attend an award recognition ceremony during the Marine Aviation Association Awards 2026 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 1, 2026. The MCAA Awards 2026 were held to recognize professional achievements, superior performance and dedication to mission accomplishment of Marines across 3rd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 20:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006279
    VIRIN: 260501-M-SF953-2001
    PIN: 9531001
    Filename: DOD_111691911
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: Marine Corps Aviation Association Awards 2026, by SSgt Fatima Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    MCAA Awards
    Aviation
    Award Ceremony

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