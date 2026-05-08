B-Roll: Marine Corps Aviation Association Awards 2026

U.S. Marines across 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing attend an award recognition ceremony during the Marine Aviation Association Awards 2026 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 1, 2026. The MCAA Awards 2026 were held to recognize professional achievements, superior performance and dedication to mission accomplishment of Marines across 3rd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 20:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006279
|VIRIN:
|260501-M-SF953-2001
|PIN:
|9531001
|Filename:
|DOD_111691911
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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