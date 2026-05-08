B-Roll: Marine Corps Aviation Association Awards 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006279" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines across 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing attend an award recognition ceremony during the Marine Aviation Association Awards 2026 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, May 1, 2026. The MCAA Awards 2026 were held to recognize professional achievements, superior performance and dedication to mission accomplishment of Marines across 3rd MAW. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)