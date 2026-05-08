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    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response representatives with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California participated in multiple events in the month of April to promote SAPR and the many programs it offers throughout the year. SAPR is about creating safe, respectful environments through education, awareness, prevention, survivor support, and accountability. The SAPR programs help prevent sexual assault, promote understanding of consent and healthy boundaries, and provide resources and support for those affected. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 19:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006278
    VIRIN: 260508-M-RH724-1001
    Filename: DOD_111691844
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, by SSgt Gabriel Tavarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SAPR
    3rdMAW
    Marines
    USMC

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