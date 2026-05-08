Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention

U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response representatives with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California participated in multiple events in the month of April to promote SAPR and the many programs it offers throughout the year. SAPR is about creating safe, respectful environments through education, awareness, prevention, survivor support, and accountability. The SAPR programs help prevent sexual assault, promote understanding of consent and healthy boundaries, and provide resources and support for those affected. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 19:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006278
|VIRIN:
|260508-M-RH724-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111691844
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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