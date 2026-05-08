Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006278" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response representatives with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California participated in multiple events in the month of April to promote SAPR and the many programs it offers throughout the year. SAPR is about creating safe, respectful environments through education, awareness, prevention, survivor support, and accountability. The SAPR programs help prevent sexual assault, promote understanding of consent and healthy boundaries, and provide resources and support for those affected. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez)