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    142nd Field Artillery Brigade Conducts Live Fire At Fort Chaffee

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    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 142nd Field Artillery Brigade conducted live fire exercises at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas during their annual training, May 7, 2026. The day's live fire showcased both the M109 Paladin and the M270 Multi Launch Rocket System.

    Interview 1: Spc. Audrey Wells, Gunner, 1st Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade
    Interview 2: Sgt. Dakota Williams, Section Chief, 1st Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006252
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_111691221
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade Conducts Live Fire At Fort Chaffee, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arkansas National Guard
    Fort Chaffee
    142nd Field Artillery Brigade
    MLRS Live Fire
    paladin firing
    Arkansas

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