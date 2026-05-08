The 142nd Field Artillery Brigade conducted live fire exercises at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas during their annual training, May 7, 2026. The day's live fire showcased both the M109 Paladin and the M270 Multi Launch Rocket System.
Interview 1: Spc. Audrey Wells, Gunner, 1st Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade
Interview 2: Sgt. Dakota Williams, Section Chief, 1st Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006252
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-DR641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111691221
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade Conducts Live Fire At Fort Chaffee, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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