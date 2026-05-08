Pythons: Hard to Spot - Easy to Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006179" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jacksonville District Biologist Jessica Spencer recently called the PYTHON HOTLINE after coming across a python curled up under some vegetation just off the boardwalk at Fakahatchee Strand State Park. Within 30 minutes, three trained responders arrived and removed a 15' 5" gravid female python, weighing in at 112 lbs. Spencer stood watch until the team could arrive, ensuring the snake didn't slither away, which was paramount in the team's ability to quickly locate, capture and successfully remove the large female python and her eggs from the ecosystem.