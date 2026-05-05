Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: Closing Ceremony

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. and government military officials participate in the closing ceremony for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, May 8, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 03:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006136
|VIRIN:
|260508-M-EH070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111689548
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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