Balikatan 2026 Interview: AFP Brig. Gen. Fontiveros, commander of Cyber Command

Armed Forces of the Philippines Brig. Gen. Joey T. Fontiveros, commander of Cyber Command AFP, is interviewed during a Cyber Defense Exercise in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, May 5, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 03:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1006130
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-LX394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111689444
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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