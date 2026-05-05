U.S. Army Green Berets and Philippine operators from the First Scout Ranger Regiment conduct a simulated direct action hostage rescue mission using U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters from 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Calayan Island, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Bae)
This photo was altered for security purposes in accordance with USSOCOM Manual 360-1.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 22:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006112
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-YB388-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111689170
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Balikatan 2026: Green Berets and Philippine special operators conduct a combined air assault mission, by SGT John Bae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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