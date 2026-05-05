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    Region II Best Warrior Competition Final Video

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    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Spc. Ayla Cameron, Pfc. Misty Cobb, Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross and Sgt. Davis Rohrer

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Region II Best Warrior Competition is complete! Organized by the West Virginia Army National Guard, at Camp Dawson, in Kingwood, West Virginia May 4-7, 2026, the Region II competition hosts competitors from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia over three days to determine who will advance to the National Competition in Tampa, Florida later this year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 21:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006100
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-BX255-5001
    Filename: DOD_111689100
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US

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