Region II Best Warrior Competition is complete! Organized by the West Virginia Army National Guard, at Camp Dawson, in Kingwood, West Virginia May 4-7, 2026, the Region II competition hosts competitors from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia over three days to determine who will advance to the National Competition in Tampa, Florida later this year.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 21:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006100
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-BX255-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111689100
|Length:
|00:06:12
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Region II Best Warrior Competition Final Video, by SPC Ayla Cameron, PFC Misty Cobb, Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross and SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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