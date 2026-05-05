video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006015" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command and 8th Military Police Brigade participate in events for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 5, 2026. The competition evaluated Soldiers on military proficiency, readiness, communication skills, accountability, and attention to detail through a series of physically and mentally demanding events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Deneisha Owens-Mcparland)