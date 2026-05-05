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    ASA celebrates Milestone in Everglades Restoration with Full Execution of Accelerated EAA Reservoir Contracts

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    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle talks on decisive action to fast-track completion of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, with construction now accelerated, targeting completion by 2029 and select project actions delegated to the State of Florida. Telle highlighted how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers federally funded contracts for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir have been fully executed, marking a major step forward in accelerating one of the most critical components of Everglades Restoration. Expedited completion of the EAA Reservoir Project is a prime example of the Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork initiative in action: to finish nationally significant work with greater effort and emphasis and leverage support from our non-federal partners as a force multiplier for faster delivery. The Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), is a cornerstone 2026 restoration effort designed to store and clean water south of Lake Okeechobee, reducing harmful discharges into northern estuaries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005990
    VIRIN: 260507-A-BO243-5000
    Filename: DOD_111687772
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

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    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Civil Works
    Jacksonville District
    The Everglades Agricultural Area
    Assistant Secretary of of the Army for Civil Works
    Adam R. Telle

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