Wisconsin Air National Guard Supports U.S. Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base

U.S. Airmen assigned to Wisconsin Air National Guard integrating with the 6th Weapons Squadron prepare for a training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Apr. 23, 2026. Airmen employed F-35A Lightning II aircraft to execute advanced mission sets including dynamic targeting, suppression of enemy air defenses, and air escort in highly contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005985
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-MG832-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111687638
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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