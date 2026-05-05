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    Wisconsin Air National Guard Supports U.S. Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base

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    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Wisconsin Air National Guard integrating with the 6th Weapons Squadron prepare for a training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Apr. 23, 2026. Airmen employed F-35A Lightning II aircraft to execute advanced mission sets including dynamic targeting, suppression of enemy air defenses, and air escort in highly contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005985
    VIRIN: 260423-F-MG832-1001
    Filename: DOD_111687638
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Wisconsin Air National Guard Supports U.S. Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    readiness
    Aircarft
    Air National Guard
    training
    mission

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