Best Redleg 2026 Opening Ceremony B-Roll

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Who: U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and U.S. Army Field Artillery School host 14 Field Artillery Divisions, Regiments and Brigades, including: 1st Armored Division, 1st Cavalry Division, 1st Infantry Division, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, 4th Infantry Division, 10th Mountain Division, 11th Airborne Division, 25th Infantry Division, 75th Ranger Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, 101st Airborne Division, and 428th Field Artillery Brigade.



What: The GEN Raymond T. Odierno Best Redleg Competition is a cornerstone event in the Field Artillery Branch’s pursuit of excellence and its ongoing effort to enhance the combat effectiveness of the Field Artillery warfighter in delivering timely and accurate fires.Hosted at the ancestral home of the Field Artillery, the competition brings together Redlegs to focus on core fundamentals, strengthen esprit de corps, and foster the exchange of best practices through disciplined competition and professional rivalry.This year’s event will evaluate sections across multiple specialties to determine the Army’s top performers, including 13B crews (M119, M777, and M109A6/M109A7 Paladin systems), 13F fire support specialists, and 13J fire control specialists — ultimately identifying the best of the best.



When: May 4-8, 2026



Where: Fort Sill, Okla.



Why: The GEN Raymond T. Odierno Best Redleg Competition reinforces the Field Artillery Branch’s commitment to building lethal, disciplined, and technically proficient warfighters capable of delivering timely and accurate fires in support of large-scale combat operations. By testing Soldiers on core competencies in a demanding and competitive environment, the event strengthens readiness, validates standards, and promotes the mastery of critical battlefield skills.The competition also serves to preserve the proud traditions of the Field Artillery while fostering esprit de corps, teamwork, and professional development among Redlegs across the force. Through healthy competition and the exchange of tactics, techniques, and procedures, units are able to share best practices, improve interoperability, and elevate overall warfighting capability across the branch.