Broadening Your Career Opportunities

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Episode #51: The concept of broadening is a purposeful development of a leader’s capabilities and understanding provided through opportunities internal and external to the Army. There are a variety of different opportunities that exist that can be found through the HRC yearly Broadening Opportunity Programs (BOP) Catalog. To highlight one of the programs, CPT Garett Pyle meets with MAJ Ephesian Poinsette, a current General Omar N. Bradley Fellow, to discuss the fellowship and how fellowship programs broaden your career opportunities to sharpen your toolkit.



HRC BOP Main Page: https://www.hrc.army.mil/content/BOP



CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos



Video Podcast Link: https://youtu.be/rfsOlYSF6Ds?si=oUcxl-mm7daXgT8y