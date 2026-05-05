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    Broadening Your Career Opportunities

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    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #51: The concept of broadening is a purposeful development of a leader’s capabilities and understanding provided through opportunities internal and external to the Army. There are a variety of different opportunities that exist that can be found through the HRC yearly Broadening Opportunity Programs (BOP) Catalog. To highlight one of the programs, CPT Garett Pyle meets with MAJ Ephesian Poinsette, a current General Omar N. Bradley Fellow, to discuss the fellowship and how fellowship programs broaden your career opportunities to sharpen your toolkit.

    HRC BOP Main Page: https://www.hrc.army.mil/content/BOP

    CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos

    Video Podcast Link: https://youtu.be/rfsOlYSF6Ds?si=oUcxl-mm7daXgT8y

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 10:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1005970
    VIRIN: 260507-A-OA450-8109
    Filename: DOD_111687327
    Length: 00:38:02
    Location: US

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