Fox Company 2nd Recruit Training Battalion Conduct Initial Strength Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005957" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with, Fox Company 2nd Recruit Training Battalion conduct an initial strength test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina on February 5, 2026. The IST is a baseline fitness test for new recruits to ensure they meet the physical requirements to begin the 13-week transformation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Yovanik Calderon)