(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Company 2nd Recruit Training Battalion Conduct Initial Strength Test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Yovanik Calderon 

    6th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with, Fox Company 2nd Recruit Training Battalion conduct an initial strength test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina on February 5, 2026. The IST is a baseline fitness test for new recruits to ensure they meet the physical requirements to begin the 13-week transformation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Yovanik Calderon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 11:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005957
    VIRIN: 260407-M-AY868-1001
    PIN: 8681001
    Filename: DOD_111687015
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company 2nd Recruit Training Battalion Conduct Initial Strength Test, by Cpl Yovanik Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    poolee
    6th Marine Corps District
    6MCD
    Initial Strenght Test
    boot camp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video