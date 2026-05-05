U.S. Marine Corps recruits with, Fox Company 2nd Recruit Training Battalion conduct an initial strength test at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina on February 5, 2026. The IST is a baseline fitness test for new recruits to ensure they meet the physical requirements to begin the 13-week transformation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Yovanik Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 11:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005957
|VIRIN:
|260407-M-AY868-1001
|PIN:
|8681001
|Filename:
|DOD_111687015
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company 2nd Recruit Training Battalion Conduct Initial Strength Test, by Cpl Yovanik Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.