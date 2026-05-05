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    KS&CB S3 Ep. 4 | At the Table with the TAG: Conversations on Service, Family, and Finding Balance

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    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    Grab a seat at the table as host Gabby Beyor chats with the Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard about leadership, service, and the realities of military life.
    From supporting families during deployment to creating opportunities for young people, this conversation blends personal stories, practical advice, and a few laughs along the way. With Gabby’s perspective as a military child, this episode brings a fresh and authentic voice to what it means to serve, both in uniform and at home.

    Follow us for more family resources and updates: Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots on Facebook: www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots VTNG Family Programs on Facebook: www.facebook.com/vtngfamilyprograms VTNG Family Programs on Instagram: www.instagram.com/vtfamilyprograms/ VTNG Family Programs on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4giymY7yPrnpLjZarVza7m?si=BkIFpVDBRvqI-N3CVPWspw

    *Disclaimer: The preceding content does not constitute endorsement by the Department of the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Vermont National Guard, or Vermont Military Family Programs of the organizations’ products and services contained therein. Further, Vermont Military Family Programs assumes no responsibility for the consequences of using the products/services provided by the organizations/resources listed. Vermont Military Family Programs makes every effort to present our clients with reputable resources, we cannot guarantee the validity of said resources, and use of such resources is voluntary.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 07:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005932
    VIRIN: 260408-D-LT548-6106
    Filename: DOD_111686470
    Length: 00:31:41
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

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    This work, KS&CB S3 Ep. 4 | At the Table with the TAG: Conversations on Service, Family, and Finding Balance, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VTNG Family Programs
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    militaryyouth
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