KS&CB S3 Ep. 4 | At the Table with the TAG: Conversations on Service, Family, and Finding Balance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005932" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Grab a seat at the table as host Gabby Beyor chats with the Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard about leadership, service, and the realities of military life.

From supporting families during deployment to creating opportunities for young people, this conversation blends personal stories, practical advice, and a few laughs along the way. With Gabby’s perspective as a military child, this episode brings a fresh and authentic voice to what it means to serve, both in uniform and at home.



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*Disclaimer: The preceding content does not constitute endorsement by the Department of the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Vermont National Guard, or Vermont Military Family Programs of the organizations’ products and services contained therein. Further, Vermont Military Family Programs assumes no responsibility for the consequences of using the products/services provided by the organizations/resources listed. Vermont Military Family Programs makes every effort to present our clients with reputable resources, we cannot guarantee the validity of said resources, and use of such resources is voluntary.