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    Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: joint mass casualty training event

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    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    05.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. medics assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and medics from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Canadian Armed Forces, participate in a joint mass casualty training event during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, May 3, 2026. The training allows for better interoperability and more seamless operations through improved mutual understanding. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 22:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005889
    VIRIN: 260504-A-AQ215-5827
    Filename: DOD_111685772
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: joint mass casualty training event, by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan
    25ID
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Philippines
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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