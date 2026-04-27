U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an unmanned aerial systems in the Philippines (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005888" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, employ unmanned aerial drones during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, May 4, 2026. These UAS provide real-time reconnaissance and target observation capabilities, enhancing situational awareness during counter-landing operations. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omarion Hall)



“Combinations” by Benjamin McAvoy and Stuart Thomas is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com