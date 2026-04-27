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    U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an unmanned aerial systems in the Philippines (Reel)

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    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Omarion Hall 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, employ unmanned aerial drones during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, May 4, 2026. These UAS provide real-time reconnaissance and target observation capabilities, enhancing situational awareness during counter-landing operations. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omarion Hall)

    “Combinations” by Benjamin McAvoy and Stuart Thomas is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 22:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005888
    VIRIN: 260505-A-SU971-4158
    Filename: DOD_111685719
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH

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    This work, U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an unmanned aerial systems in the Philippines (Reel), by SGT Omarion Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    25 ID
    Balikatan
    Friends Allies Partners
    Philippines
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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