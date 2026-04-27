U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, employ unmanned aerial drones during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, May 4, 2026. These UAS provide real-time reconnaissance and target observation capabilities, enhancing situational awareness during counter-landing operations. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omarion Hall)
“Combinations” by Benjamin McAvoy and Stuart Thomas is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license, please email team@dewolfemusic.com
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 22:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005888
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-SU971-4158
|Filename:
|DOD_111685719
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LAOAG, LUZON, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an unmanned aerial systems in the Philippines (Reel), by SGT Omarion Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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