U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates participate in Mini-Officer Candidate School events at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton, Oregon, April 24-26, 2026. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into Officer Candidate School by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Monserrath Mora)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 19:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005857
|VIRIN:
|260425-M-PT108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111684672
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|WARRENTON, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS: B-Roll, by LCpl Monserrath Mora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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