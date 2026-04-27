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    12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS: B-Roll

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    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Monserrath Mora 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates participate in Mini-Officer Candidate School events at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton, Oregon, April 24-26, 2026. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into Officer Candidate School by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Monserrath Mora)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005857
    VIRIN: 260425-M-PT108-2001
    Filename: DOD_111684672
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS: B-Roll, by LCpl Monserrath Mora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    officer candidates
    Camp Rilea
    12 MCD
    Mini OCS
    Marines
    officers

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