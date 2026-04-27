U.S. Coast Guard creates new Special Missions Command to counter maritime threats at home, abroad

The Coast Guard is standing up the Special Missions Command to oversee its deployable specialized forces. The Coast Guard selected the existing Coast Guard C5I Service Center facility in Kearneysville, West Virginia, as the future site of the Coast Guard’s Special Missions Command (SMC). The SMC will be commissioned on or around October 1, 2026, fully integrating the Service’s Deployable Special Forces under a single operational commander to provide oversight and advocacy, improve readiness, mission effectiveness, and interoperability to meet Service, Department, and joint military requirements. (U.S. Coast Guard video production by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 12:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005823
|VIRIN:
|260506-G-KH296-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111683924
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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