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    U.S. Coast Guard creates new Special Missions Command to counter maritime threats at home, abroad

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    The Coast Guard is standing up the Special Missions Command to oversee its deployable specialized forces. The Coast Guard selected the existing Coast Guard C5I Service Center facility in Kearneysville, West Virginia, as the future site of the Coast Guard’s Special Missions Command (SMC). The SMC will be commissioned on or around October 1, 2026, fully integrating the Service’s Deployable Special Forces under a single operational commander to provide oversight and advocacy, improve readiness, mission effectiveness, and interoperability to meet Service, Department, and joint military requirements. (U.S. Coast Guard video production by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carmen Caver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005823
    VIRIN: 260506-G-KH296-1001
    Filename: DOD_111683924
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    TAGS

    Deployable Specialized Forces
    DSF
    SMC
    USCG
    Special Missions Command

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