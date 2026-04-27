Joaquin Jeepers on the Slick Rock Trail

Members of the Joaquin Jeepers 4x4 club negotiate the Slick Rock Trail on the Stanislaus National Forest in Calaveras County, California, Oct. 26, 2024. The Stockton-based non-profit partner works with the Forest Service to maintain the trail while promoting outdoor ethics and responsible off-highway vehicle recreation near Lake Alpine and the Spicer Sno-Park. (Forest Service video by Paul Wade)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 12:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005822
|VIRIN:
|241026-P-QF107-9104
|Filename:
|DOD_111683917
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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