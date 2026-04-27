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    Joaquin Jeepers on the Slick Rock Trail

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    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Video by Paul Wade 

    USDA Forest Service   

    Members of the Joaquin Jeepers 4x4 club negotiate the Slick Rock Trail on the Stanislaus National Forest in Calaveras County, California, Oct. 26, 2024. The Stockton-based non-profit partner works with the Forest Service to maintain the trail while promoting outdoor ethics and responsible off-highway vehicle recreation near Lake Alpine and the Spicer Sno-Park. (Forest Service video by Paul Wade)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 12:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005821
    VIRIN: 241026-P-QF107-8837
    Filename: DOD_111683909
    Length: 00:07:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joaquin Jeepers on the Slick Rock Trail, by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    jeep
    Stanislaus National Forest
    Off-roading
    California
    joaquin jeepers
    usfs-recreation
    usfs-partnerships
    Slick Rock Trail
    off road driving
    rock crawling
    Calaveras County
    Lake Alpine
    Spicer Sno-Park

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