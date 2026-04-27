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    PLAA Medium CA-Brigade Structures - ThreatMinutes

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    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    T2COM G2

    The MEDIUM combined arms brigade has the firepower of mechanized infantry with light weight, mobile wheeled vehicles.
    Its four maneuver battalions use the ZBL-08 IFV and other mobile systems.
    It is intended to defeat entrenched light forces or defend against assaults by heavy forces.
    The reconnaissance battalion uses specialized Type-08 vehicles, dismounted scouts and UAS.
    The artillery battalion has PLL-08 122mm howitzers, reinforced by a rocket battery and ATGMs, task-organized as needed.
    The brigade’s air defense battalion provides short-range, low-altitude defense with a mix of guns and missiles, and low-altitude drones.
    Operational and Service Support battalions provide a variety of functions and will likely task-organize.
    LINKS --------------------
    TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
    TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/
    Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/
    ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow
    TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics

    ---------------------
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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005757
    VIRIN: 250425-D-A0621-9908
    Filename: DOD_111683074
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

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