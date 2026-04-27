PLAA Medium CA-Brigade Structures - ThreatMinutes

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The MEDIUM combined arms brigade has the firepower of mechanized infantry with light weight, mobile wheeled vehicles.

Its four maneuver battalions use the ZBL-08 IFV and other mobile systems.

It is intended to defeat entrenched light forces or defend against assaults by heavy forces.

The reconnaissance battalion uses specialized Type-08 vehicles, dismounted scouts and UAS.

The artillery battalion has PLL-08 122mm howitzers, reinforced by a rocket battery and ATGMs, task-organized as needed.

The brigade’s air defense battalion provides short-range, low-altitude defense with a mix of guns and missiles, and low-altitude drones.

Operational and Service Support battalions provide a variety of functions and will likely task-organize.

LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/

Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/

ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow

TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics



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