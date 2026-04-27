The MEDIUM combined arms brigade has the firepower of mechanized infantry with light weight, mobile wheeled vehicles.
Its four maneuver battalions use the ZBL-08 IFV and other mobile systems.
It is intended to defeat entrenched light forces or defend against assaults by heavy forces.
The reconnaissance battalion uses specialized Type-08 vehicles, dismounted scouts and UAS.
The artillery battalion has PLL-08 122mm howitzers, reinforced by a rocket battery and ATGMs, task-organized as needed.
The brigade’s air defense battalion provides short-range, low-altitude defense with a mix of guns and missiles, and low-altitude drones.
Operational and Service Support battalions provide a variety of functions and will likely task-organize.
LINKS --------------------
TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/
Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/
ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow
TC 7-100.2 OPFOR Tactics: https://odin.tradoc.army.mil/TC/TC_7-100.2_Opposing_Force_Tactics
---------------------
Disclaimer: YouTube algorithms drive individual feeds for Shorts. Videos following this short do not necessarily constitute or imply endorsement, sponsorship or recommendation by the U.S. Army.
--------------------
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 09:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005757
|VIRIN:
|250425-D-A0621-9908
|Filename:
|DOD_111683074
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PLAA Medium CA-Brigade Structures - ThreatMinutes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.