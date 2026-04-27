PLAA Defense Introduction - ThreatMinutes

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PLAA conducts defensive operations to preserve assets, key terrain, or the initiative. These may be part of larger operations.

There are two main types of defenses.

When needing to defend a large area, a positional area defense leveraging fortifications and predetermined annihilation zones with light forces may be used. Heavy units prevent penetration of the line.

If a wider area is defended and heavier forces are present, the defensive line is still held with light troops, but a heavy force maneuvers to be decisive – similar to the U.S. Mobile Defense.

Maneuver elements fear being isolated from complimentary fires of their fellow units. When this occurs they will fix the enemy while finding weak points to escape back to their formation.

China fears vertical envelopment and relies heavily on security forces to detect and conduct anti-air ambushes.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/

TRADOC G2 China Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/how-china-fights/

Interactive “How They Fight – China” https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/resources/HTF/

ThreatMinutes China Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx2Zn7hPXT7fylM2h6j42UROuwjls4Eow

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