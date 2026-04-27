This exercise enabled simulated multilateral combat search and rescue operations between U.S., Hungarian and Norwegian teams.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 09:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005749
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-SQ839-9686
|Filename:
|DOD_111682999
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|PAPA, HU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jolly Vihar 26, by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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