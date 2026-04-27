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    Jolly Vihar 26

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    PAPA, HUNGARY

    04.26.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    This exercise enabled simulated multilateral combat search and rescue operations between U.S., Hungarian and Norwegian teams.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005749
    VIRIN: 260427-F-SQ839-9686
    Filename: DOD_111682999
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: PAPA, HU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jolly Vihar 26, by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TACP, HH-60, 56RQS, 31FW, Jolly Vihar, JV26

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