(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts multiship AH-64 Apache reconnaissance flight over Luzon Strait during counter-landing live-fire exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Three U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade fly over open water during a counter-landing live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 over the Luzon Strait Philippines, May 4, 2026. Flight crews were postured with a full suite of precision and non-precision munitions to support the interdiction of a simulated, amphibious enemy as part of a joint multinational team. AH-64 Apache aircrews provide target acquisition, intelligence gathering, and security to air assault missions. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 07:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005737
    VIRIN: 260504-A-XD912-6773
    Filename: DOD_111682801
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts multiship AH-64 Apache reconnaissance flight over Luzon Strait during counter-landing live-fire exercise, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    AH-64 Apache
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Philippines
    BK26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video