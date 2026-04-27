Three U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade fly over open water during a counter-landing live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 over the Luzon Strait Philippines, May 4, 2026. Flight crews were postured with a full suite of precision and non-precision munitions to support the interdiction of a simulated, amphibious enemy as part of a joint multinational team. AH-64 Apache aircrews provide target acquisition, intelligence gathering, and security to air assault missions. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 07:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005737
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-XD912-6773
|Filename:
|DOD_111682801
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts multiship AH-64 Apache reconnaissance flight over Luzon Strait during counter-landing live-fire exercise, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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