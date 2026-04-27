Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber conducts multiship AH-64 Apache reconnaissance flight over Luzon Strait during counter-landing live-fire exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005737" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Three U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade fly over open water during a counter-landing live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 over the Luzon Strait Philippines, May 4, 2026. Flight crews were postured with a full suite of precision and non-precision munitions to support the interdiction of a simulated, amphibious enemy as part of a joint multinational team. AH-64 Apache aircrews provide target acquisition, intelligence gathering, and security to air assault missions. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)