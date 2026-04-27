Philippine Navy BRP Quezon (PS-70), a decommissioned vessel serving as a designated target, is struck by fires from a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Type 88 Surface-to-Ship Missile System assigned to 1st Artillery Brigade at a joint task force maritime strike event during Exercise Balikatan 2026 near Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 6, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. This product contains an asset licensed from Adobe Stock. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 07:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005731
|VIRIN:
|260506-M-HU167-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111682707
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Balikatan 2026: JTF MARSTRIKE Reel, by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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