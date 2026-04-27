Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: U.S. Marines with MRF-D, allies conduct MKTSO-W

U.S. Marines assigned to 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force –Darwin, Australian Defence Force service members, and Philippine Marine Corps marines conduct maritime key terrain security operation during Exercise Balikatan 2026 on Balabac Island, Philippines, May 3, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 07:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005729
|VIRIN:
|260503-M-AV302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111682688
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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