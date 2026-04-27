U.S. Soldiers assigned to 125th Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, conduct flight practice with an unmanned aerial system during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 06:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005727
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-CK914-6537
|Filename:
|DOD_111682664
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|LAOAG, LUZON, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers conduct practice flights using a drone in the Philippines, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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