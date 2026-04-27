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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT, local medical staff exchange life-saving skills

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, conduct a tactical combat casualty care exchange with local medical professionals and Philippine Marine Corps service members during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Calayan, Cagayan, Philippines, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 06:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005725
    VIRIN: 260430-M-KJ570-1107
    Filename: DOD_111682649
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT, local medical staff exchange life-saving skills, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    USMCNews
    3d MLR
    FriendsPartnerAllies
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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