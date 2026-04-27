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    DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium & Exhibition 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The future of defense logistics is built through partnership. Join us June 2–3 in Columbus for the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium & Exhibition—where innovation, industry, and mission readiness come together. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 17:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005663
    VIRIN: 260505-O-LU733-1237
    PIN: 505967
    Filename: DOD_111681842
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium & Exhibition 2026, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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