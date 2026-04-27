DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium & Exhibition 2026

The future of defense logistics is built through partnership. Join us June 2–3 in Columbus for the DLA Supply Chain Alliance Symposium & Exhibition—where innovation, industry, and mission readiness come together. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005663
|VIRIN:
|260505-O-LU733-1237
|PIN:
|505967
|Filename:
|DOD_111681842
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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