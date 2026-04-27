Proliferation of Uncrewed Systems (LSCO Conditions 3/12) - ThreatMinutes

This introduces TRADOC G2’s OE conditions in LSCO. Download the full paper from the TRADOC G2 website.
The paper describes twelve Key Conditions likely present in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. This is Proliferation of Uncrewed Systems.
Observations of recent conflicts highlight rapid adaptation and proliferation of technologies, along with innovative uses of emerging capabilities.
Uncrewed systems will include more than the familiar aerial systems, but also ground, sub-terranean, and both surface and sub-surface maritime.
LSCO environments will be subject to persistent surveillance and attack, along with increased Soldier stresses.
All Soldiers must increase protective measures, be familiar with a range of uncrewed systems, and be ready to counter them.
Explore this further with other LSCO conditions in this series or visit the TRADOC G2 OE website to download the full paper.
LINKS --------------------
TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:
All content derived from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution
Images:
Unless otherwise noted, all images are from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 16:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005643
|VIRIN:
|240913-D-A0621-6293
|Filename:
|DOD_111681594
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
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