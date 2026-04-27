Dense Urban Warfare (LSCO Conditions 10/12) - ThreatMinutes

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This introduces TRADOC G2’s OE conditions in LSCO. Download the full paper from the TRADOC G2 website.

The paper describes twelve Key Conditions likely present in future Large-Scale Combat Operations. This focusses on dense urban warfare.

The increasingly urban environment of LSCO presents a range of difficult conditions and multiple challenges.

High population density increases risk to noncombatants and present movement and targeting challenges.

Urban environments present a variety of challenges to observation and both ground and air movement

Soldiers can prepare for the intensity and complexity of dense urban warfare by practicing tactical agility and developing mental toughness.

Explore this further with other LSCO conditions in this series or visit the TRADOC G2 OE website to download the full paper.



LINKS --------------------

TRADOC G2 OEE Page: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/



CONTENT AND NARRATION SOURCES:

All content derived from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution



Images:

Unless otherwise noted, all images are from “Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations“; TRADOC G2; Released to public, unlimited distribution