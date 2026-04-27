The Oregon National Guard teamed up with other military branches at the University of Oregon’s annual Spring Football game, transforming Autzen Stadium into a vibrant celebration on April 25, 2026. This tradition brought the community together to honor military members, veterans, and their families connected to Oregon.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005632
|VIRIN:
|360425-Z-CH590-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_111681539
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|EUGENE, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.