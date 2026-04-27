(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Video by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon National Guard teamed up with other military branches at the University of Oregon’s annual Spring Football game, transforming Autzen Stadium into a vibrant celebration on April 25, 2026. This tradition brought the community together to honor military members, veterans, and their families connected to Oregon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005632
    VIRIN: 360425-Z-CH590-1111
    Filename: DOD_111681539
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: EUGENE, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard salutes service at University of Oregon Spring football game, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    142nd wing
    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold
    Oregon National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    University of Oregon Ducks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video