JPM CBRN Medical Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005533" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JPM CBRN Medical provides the advanced development and acquisition of medical solutions, such as nerve agent antidotes and diagnostic systems, to combat CBRN and emerging threats. They deliver safe, effective, and affordable medical solutions to counter threats and enable the Joint Force to fight and win in any denied environment. JPM CBRN Medical products span the continuum of medical care, providing an integrated layered medical defense, to include prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.