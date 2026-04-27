JPM CBRN Medical Overview

JPM CBRN Medical provides the advanced development and acquisition of medical solutions, such as nerve agent antidotes and diagnostic systems, to combat CBRN and emerging threats. They deliver safe, effective, and affordable medical solutions to counter threats and enable the Joint Force to fight and win in any denied environment. JPM CBRN Medical products span the continuum of medical care, providing an integrated layered medical defense, to include prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005533
|VIRIN:
|231219-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111680634
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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