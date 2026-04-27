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    JPM CBRN Medical Overview

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    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    JPM CBRN Medical provides the advanced development and acquisition of medical solutions, such as nerve agent antidotes and diagnostic systems, to combat CBRN and emerging threats. They deliver safe, effective, and affordable medical solutions to counter threats and enable the Joint Force to fight and win in any denied environment. JPM CBRN Medical products span the continuum of medical care, providing an integrated layered medical defense, to include prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005533
    VIRIN: 231219-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111680634
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, JPM CBRN Medical Overview, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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