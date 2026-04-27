Military-connected students navigate new cities and new environments with strength. They deserve a steady, supportive foundation they can count on.
At DoWEA, we are dedicated to finding the right educators people with a heart for service and a passion for teaching, to be that foundation. As DoWEA teacher Marla Echols shares, “the bonus is being able to do it alongside other educators who keep students at the heart of what we do.”
We aren’t just looking for employees; we’re looking for mentors who will help our students succeed, no matter where they are in the world.
Explore careers and federal benefits:
https://www.dodea.edu/offices/human-resources/work-dowea
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005512
|VIRIN:
|260415-D-TU698-7619
|Filename:
|DOD_111680489
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|DE
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This work, Department of War Education Activity seeks educators and aides to support military-connected students worldwide, by Colin Cruickshank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Department of War Education Activity seeks educators and aides to support military-connected students worldwide
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