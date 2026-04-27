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    Department of War Education Activity seeks educators and aides to support military-connected students worldwide

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    GERMANY

    04.14.2026

    Video by Colin Cruickshank 

    Department of War Education Activity Europe

    Military-connected students navigate new cities and new environments with strength. They deserve a steady, supportive foundation they can count on.

    At DoWEA, we are dedicated to finding the right educators people with a heart for service and a passion for teaching, to be that foundation. As DoWEA teacher Marla Echols shares, “the bonus is being able to do it alongside other educators who keep students at the heart of what we do.”

    We aren’t just looking for employees; we’re looking for mentors who will help our students succeed, no matter where they are in the world.

    Explore careers and federal benefits:
    https://www.dodea.edu/offices/human-resources/work-dowea

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005512
    VIRIN: 260415-D-TU698-7619
    Filename: DOD_111680489
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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