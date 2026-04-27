Department of War Education Activity seeks educators and aides to support military-connected students worldwide

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005512" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Military-connected students navigate new cities and new environments with strength. They deserve a steady, supportive foundation they can count on.



At DoWEA, we are dedicated to finding the right educators people with a heart for service and a passion for teaching, to be that foundation. As DoWEA teacher Marla Echols shares, “the bonus is being able to do it alongside other educators who keep students at the heart of what we do.”



We aren’t just looking for employees; we’re looking for mentors who will help our students succeed, no matter where they are in the world.



Explore careers and federal benefits:

https://www.dodea.edu/offices/human-resources/work-dowea