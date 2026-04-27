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    Multimedia Training Tools - NDIA CBRN 2019

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    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2019

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Moderator:
    CPT (P) Raheem Rahni, Assistant Product Manager, JPEO-CBRND
    Panelists:
    Jeffrey Meister, Chief Engineer, Program Executive Office - Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation
    Dr. Barbara Kilthau, Director of Training, U.S. Army CBRN School, Maneuver Support Center of Excellent
    Ron Logan, Assistant Product Manager, Project Manager Training Devices
    Walt Rant, Director, Army Programs, D2 | Team-Sim

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2019
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1005508
    VIRIN: 190802-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111680420
    Length: 00:53:20
    Location: US

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    This work, Multimedia Training Tools - NDIA CBRN 2019, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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