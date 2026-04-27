Multimedia Training Tools - NDIA CBRN 2019

Moderator:
CPT (P) Raheem Rahni, Assistant Product Manager, JPEO-CBRND
Panelists:
Jeffrey Meister, Chief Engineer, Program Executive Office - Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation
Dr. Barbara Kilthau, Director of Training, U.S. Army CBRN School, Maneuver Support Center of Excellent
Ron Logan, Assistant Product Manager, Project Manager Training Devices
Walt Rant, Director, Army Programs, D2 | Team-Sim
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005508
|VIRIN:
|190802-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111680420
|Length:
|00:53:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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