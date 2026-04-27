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    South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response

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    SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard, conduct aerial water delivery using HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters as part of a certification and recertification training hosted by South Dakota Wildland Fire at Angostura Reservoir, S.D., May 1, 2026. The training ensures crews are certified to support wildfire suppression operations alongside state and local fire departments. (U.S. National Guard video by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen, Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor and Sgt. Kinsey Schuchhardt, edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)

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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 09:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005473
    VIRIN: 260501-A-PV458-7709
    Filename: DOD_111680154
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US

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    This work, South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response, by SFC Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #WildfireResponse
    #BlackHawk

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