South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005473" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard, conduct aerial water delivery using HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters as part of a certification and recertification training hosted by South Dakota Wildland Fire at Angostura Reservoir, S.D., May 1, 2026. The training ensures crews are certified to support wildfire suppression operations alongside state and local fire departments. (U.S. National Guard video by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen, Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor and Sgt. Kinsey Schuchhardt, edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)



Music Via Audio Network:

Lost Glimmer 7 by Kelly Mac and Aaron John Shapiro