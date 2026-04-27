South Dakota Army National Guard trains for wildfire response

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard, conduct aerial water delivery using HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters as part of a certification and recertification training hosted by South Dakota Wildland Fire at Angostura Reservoir, S.D., May 1, 2026. The training ensures crews are certified to support wildfire suppression operations alongside state and local fire departments. (U.S. National Guard video by Pfc. Kylie Jorgensen, Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor and Sgt. Kinsey Schuchhardt, edited by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck)
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|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 09:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005473
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-PV458-7709
|Filename:
|DOD_111680154
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|SOUTH DAKOTA, US
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|0
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