Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, interdicts suspected drug vessel off Haiti

Offloaded marijuana bales following an interdiction off Haiti's coast, May 3, 2026. A Coast Guard law enforcement detachment deployed on the USS Billings stopped a suspected drug smuggling vessel at the request of the Haitian government. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 08:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005456
|VIRIN:
|260503-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111679749
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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