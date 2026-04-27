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    Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, interdicts suspected drug vessel off Haiti

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    HAITI

    05.03.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    Offloaded marijuana bales following an interdiction off Haiti's coast, May 3, 2026. A Coast Guard law enforcement detachment deployed on the USS Billings stopped a suspected drug smuggling vessel at the request of the Haitian government. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 08:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005456
    VIRIN: 260503-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_111679749
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: HT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    United States Navy
    Counter drug operations
    Coast Guard
    Law enforcement
    partnership
    DTH26

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