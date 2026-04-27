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    African Lion 26 Innovation Integration - AFN News

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    MOROCCO

    04.30.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. service members utilized and operated variety of emerging technology throughout exercise African Lion across multiple locations in Morocco, April 20 to May 8, 2026. The exercise integrated more than 30 U.S.-based technology vendors to test cost-effective capabilities and use innovation that drives readiness and lethality.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 04:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1005404
    VIRIN: 260501-F-UM994-1770
    Filename: DOD_111679331
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MA

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    AL26

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