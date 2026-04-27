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    Fort Campbell veterans reflect on legacy at Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum

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    CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Prior to the opening of the Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum, veterans reflect on the legacy of Fort Campbell at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Gen. (Ret.) Richard A. Cody, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Robert Nichols, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Brian Winski and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Douglas M. Englen discuss the history and impact of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) and 5th Special Forces Group.

    From World War II to Operation Desert Storm and beyond, the leaders highlight the evolution of Army aviation, the value of combat training centers and the enduring role of Soldiers in mission success. Their experiences underscore a legacy of courage, innovation and readiness that continues to shape today’s force.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 20:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005375
    VIRIN: 260502-A-XY121-5559
    Filename: DOD_111678610
    Length: 00:18:30
    Location: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Fort Campbell veterans reflect on legacy at Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum, by CPT Jennifer French and SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Desert Storm
    Vietnam
    101st (AASLT)
    WWII
    GWOT
    101st Airborne Division

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